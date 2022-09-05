Carmignac Gestion Has $127.08 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $127,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,181,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $226.11. 325,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,611. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

