Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,736 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.41% of MINISO Group worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. 21,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,838. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.