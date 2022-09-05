Carmignac Gestion Purchases 3,355,528 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8,413.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355,528 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $83,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,361,680. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

