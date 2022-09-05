Ccore Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,386.20 and $82.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

