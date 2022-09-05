Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cedar Realty Trust

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,701,069.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $28,701,069.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Andrew Franklin bought 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,337.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 175.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 168.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 112,985 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

