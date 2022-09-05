Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $260,652.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,844,032 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

