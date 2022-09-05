Celo Euro (CEUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.37 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $33.37 million and $19,516.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.