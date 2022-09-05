Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Celsion Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.