Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.32). 4,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.33).

The firm has a market cap of £102.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,090.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.59.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

