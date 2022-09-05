Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.7% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.69. 302,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

