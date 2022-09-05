Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.2% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.