Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.03. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,593. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

