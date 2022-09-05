Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 610.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 245,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,880,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.11. 325,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average is $257.55. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

