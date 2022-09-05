Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.1 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.83. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 3,060.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

