Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Chemed makes up approximately 3.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.00. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,476. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.