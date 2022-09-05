China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

China Resources Gas Group Trading Up 6.5 %

CGASY stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Resources Gas Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.