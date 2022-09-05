China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 31,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

