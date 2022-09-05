CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.55.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.95 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$55.55 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

