Cibc World Market Inc. Has $131.47 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $131,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.06 on Monday, hitting $519.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day moving average is $519.97. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

