Cibc World Market Inc. Has $157.20 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914,132 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $157,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,920. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

