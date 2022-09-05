Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.78% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

