Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 317.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147,838 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 90,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 33.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,079,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,138,000 after buying an additional 924,050 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 219,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. 1,525,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,272,305. The company has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.