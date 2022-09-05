Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,062. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

