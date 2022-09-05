Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 213,160 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,160 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 0.7% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 1.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $218,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 778,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 533.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.18. 17,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,645. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

