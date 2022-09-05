Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $54,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

FDX stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.72. 60,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

