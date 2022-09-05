Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 384,665 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Cameco worth $68,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

CCJ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 464,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

