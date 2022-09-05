Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.59. 773,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,188,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

