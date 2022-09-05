City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that City will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of City by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

