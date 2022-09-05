Clayton Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 2.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Price Performance

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $90.05. 107,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,302. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

