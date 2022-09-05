Clayton Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,065 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living comprises approximately 4.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,158,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,654 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

BKD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 54,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

