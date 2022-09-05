Clayton Partners LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VEON by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 3,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,086,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

