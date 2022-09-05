Clayton Partners LLC Grows Stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Great Elm Group worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,330,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,484.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 237,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $565,576.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,106.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,484.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 573,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,868. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

