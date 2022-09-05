Clayton Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 72,203 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,203 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fluor comprises 1.7% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

