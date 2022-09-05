CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of CMC Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 117.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 354.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 234,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.