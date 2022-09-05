Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 2,503 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. 376,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,696. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

