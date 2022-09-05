Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 937 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Waste Management by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

WM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.45. 65,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

