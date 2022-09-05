Cohen Lawrence B Buys 388 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the first quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

ICE traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. 101,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,981. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

