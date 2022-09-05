Cohen Lawrence B Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.22. 52,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

