Cohen Lawrence B Sells 2,118 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 747,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 574,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,221. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

