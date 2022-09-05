Cohen Lawrence B Sells 457 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.51. 218,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

