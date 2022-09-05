Coldstack Hits Market Capitalization of $167,217.14 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $167,217.14 and approximately $188,397.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00837327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015611 BTC.
About Coldstack
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
