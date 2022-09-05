Comparing MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMTec and Great Elm Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MMTec alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $650,000.00 8.74 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.93 -$8.08 million ($0.43) -4.79

MMTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MMTec and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group -17.46% -22.21% -7.64%

Risk & Volatility

MMTec has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MMTec beats Great Elm Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

(Get Rating)

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

