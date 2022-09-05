Comparing OppFi (OPFI) and The Competition

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1242 1762 52 2.49

OppFi presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 72.04%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.34 OppFi Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.01

This table compares OppFi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 7.87, meaning that their average share price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -31.38% 18.71% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

