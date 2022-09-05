Comparing Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and China Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and China Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 102.23 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -3.74 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

About China Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.