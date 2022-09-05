Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $293.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,291,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,118,389.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,929,244.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,291,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,118,389.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,800. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

