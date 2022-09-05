Compound (COMP) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $346.09 million and $22.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $47.88 or 0.00241282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,228,390 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

