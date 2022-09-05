Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $78.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

