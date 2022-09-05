Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.
Compugen Stock Performance
Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $78.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares in the last quarter.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
