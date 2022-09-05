Conceal Price Hits $0.0825 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $10,525.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.75 or 1.00104082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00238523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00148030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00243742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064201 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004231 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,999,698 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.