Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.79 on Monday, reaching $658.06. 21,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.