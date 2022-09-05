Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $195.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

